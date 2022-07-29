TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County deputy has died following a major crash on Highway 155, law enforcement sources confirm.

Officials said the sheriff will release a statement later on Friday, and the identity of the deputy has not been released.

Roads have been reopened following the crash that occurred around 12:15 a.m. Thursday night, and the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Multiple agencies, including DPS responded to the scene.

“Please take a minute and pray for the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and the family of a young deputy who has left us way too soon,” the East Texas Peace Officers Association said.

Photo courtesy of the East Texas Peace Officers Association.