JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Highway 69 Mission and Lone Star Military Resource Group are coming together to have a food drive on Nov. 18.

The food drive will take place at Super Gallo in Jacksonville on Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Super Galo owner, Tony Wiburn, is allowing the food drive to take place in his family-owned and operated grocery store as we go into the most demanding months on the food pantry.

There will be a representative on-site accepting donations to help those in need this holiday season.