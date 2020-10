RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Highway 58 in Rusk County is completely shut down after a major crash early Tuesday morning.

DPS Sergeant Jean Dark said that two 18-wheelers collided between Garrison and Timpson near the Shelby County line.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to the closure. Dark said that more information would be released later on Tuesday.