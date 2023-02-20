NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, also known as Moral Church, in Nacogdoches, is continuing its tamale tradition, which has a lot of history.

“From 1959 to now, the tamale dinner has been a part of our tradition,” said church member Peggy Jasso.

Founded in 1885, the church was originally formed by Spanish settlers.

To honor those that came before and to never forget where they came from, residents of one of Nacogdoches’ oldest communities are making tamales.

“Those traditions are the ones that we’re carrying forward. It’s you know, what they had on the farms and the land they had, that’s what they made their food out of. And you know here we are modern day and we’re still eating tamales,” said Jasso.

Church members hold this fundraiser every year with this one being their biggest yet.

“Definitely busier than previous years. I mean we made about 360 dozen tamales, so yeah it’s a lot. A lot of hard work and dedication that goes into this,” said Grant Leonard.

“The ones that spread the masa and the ones that meat in and roll the tamales and then the cookers and so forth. Everybody has their own little job,” added Jasso.

Hoping to continue the tradition for generations to come.

“It’s something that I don’t know how long it’ll carry on after we’re, our generation is gone, but you know, it’s just as long as we’re here we’re gonna do it,” said Jasso.

The church is feeding the community with a traditional treat that’s been around for hundreds of years.