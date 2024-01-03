TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Artifacts were found when construction workers renovated the Mayfair Building, a historic Tyler structure.

For the past few months, construction and painting has been the life for these employees, who are working on what some officials call, “the most historically significant building in Tyler.”

“It looks very different in terms of progress, they’re putting in all of the trim, and the walls have gone in,” said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin.

During this process, Franklin said an old whiskey bottle was found in the walls.

“It was full, had never been drank. We thought we would find a note, but there was no note with it,” said Franklin.

The bottle was only the start of their discoveries.

Construction workers also found that underneath what they thought was the original stage was another stage, which was built completely different.

With it were other pieces like an old amplifier and record player.

“That record player was probably used in between singers when they had dances and such,” said Franklin.

The city plans to restore these items and keep them in the building, but for now, there is another priority taking up their time.

“Let’s talk about Dolly Parton!” said Franklin. “The mayor dreams big, and so we all dream big, and so he put out a request for Dolly Parton.”

City of Tyler Mayor Don Warren posted a video on Facebook directly addressing Parton.

“Hi Dolly! I’m Don Warren, mayor of Tyler, Texas. You played here on February 7, 1972 with Porter Wagoner. Do you remember this stage,” said Warren.

The search has been on to find anyone who has a connection to Dolly Parton who can make this happen, and Franklin gave KETK an update.

“We’ve had some great leads that we’re working,” she said.

However, nothing is secure yet.

“I believe that Dolly will come here,” Franklin said.

While these historic findings have been exciting, Franklin said Dolly Parton coming to the Mayfair Building would be monumental for the city.