Historic Riviere House in Tyler demolished, but it will continue to be remembered and studied

(KETK)- A historic home in Tyler is no longer standing, but an organization is making sure it’s never forgotten.

Historic Tyler has been working with a preservation architect to make sure East Texans know about the Riviere House long after it is gone.

In 1947, the first rose queen to reign over the festival after world war two, held the queens tea on it’s grounds.

A fire in October 2011 destroyed a large portion of the building.

On Tuesday, demolition work began on the home, and now the lot is empty.

But first, Historic Tyler had brought in a local preservation architect, who conducted a two day investigation.

The city of Tyler determined the home was past the point of saving.

“It was exposed to the elements (it) just was not practical or feasible to save the building, so unfortunately it’s been demolished,” said Mark Thacker, preservation architect.

Before the house was torn down, Thacker was able to go back and dissect the walls to learn more about the home’s “physical evolution” over time.

His report will allow future researchers to study the area and building.