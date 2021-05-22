Historic Tyler allows East Texans to visit 5 homes in historic homes tour

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Historic Tyler allowed East Texans to visit five homes through the city’s annual historic home tour.

People had the chance to walk through homes and extensive properties and were given the opportunity to learn how Tyler came to be.

Many of the homes that were featured were built in the early 1900s and still stand tall to this day.

Historic Tyler realized significant properties were being torn down and now the East Texas preservation organization will do whatever it takes to protect and maintain the landmarks.

“We have 5 wonderful houses included in the tour this year and we want to welcome everybody in Tyler to come out, buy a ticket and tour some wonderful houses,” Richard Flynn, Chair of the Historic House Tour said.

East Texans will have the chance to visit the homes again on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket information can be found on the Historic Tyler website.