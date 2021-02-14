Historic winter weather leaves trucks stranded in Anderson County; highway is shut down

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office is asking community members to avoid driving in this cold weather. They also mentioned some roads that drivers should steer clear of.

The roads are slick and covered in ice, and so are some bridges in the area.

Multiple cars and diesel trucks have slid off the roads near Montalba and Bradford on Highway 19N. The highway is still shut down near that area.

There were also diesel trucks stuck at the Tennessee Colony area at Highway 287 and FM 645, and according to the emergency management office they were able get the vehicles off the road.

The Texas Department of Transportation is also sanding roads. Still, the emergency management office is asking people to bundle up and stay home instead of driving.

“We ask that you please do not venture out unless absolutely necessary. These conditions will not improve for quite some time,” wrote the emergency management office. “First responders, tow trucks, etc…are trying to help but it is taking them extra time to manage the icy roads to respond.”