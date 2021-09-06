Hitting the lake for Labor Day? Top safety tips as you head out on the water.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans will enjoy the end of their holiday weekend on Monday by heading out to their nearest lake.

Here are some tips to remember to ensure that it is as safe as possible:

Don’t drink and operate a boat. It is the main cause in 20% of boating accidents

Use life jackets. 85% of drowning victims are not wearing one

Do your research BEFORE getting behind the wheel of a boat

Watch for the following: Debris, other boats, and of course, swimmers