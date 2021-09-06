Hitting the lake for Labor Day? Top safety tips as you head out on the water.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans will enjoy the end of their holiday weekend on Monday by heading out to their nearest lake.
Here are some tips to remember to ensure that it is as safe as possible:
- Don’t drink and operate a boat. It is the main cause in 20% of boating accidents
- Use life jackets. 85% of drowning victims are not wearing one
- Do your research BEFORE getting behind the wheel of a boat
- Watch for the following: Debris, other boats, and of course, swimmers
“First couple of weeks we see out there, folks are missing their equipment. life jackets, fire extinguishers, stuff like that. their boats are not running, their carburators are messed up. so just make sure you go through your boat. have a checklist and make sure you got everything before you head out for the first time”CHRIS SWIFT, SMITH COUNTY GAME WARDEN