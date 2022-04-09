LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission held its second annual Easter celebration on Saturday.

The event was free to the public. In the past years, they just held an Easter egg hunt.

In 2021, they started a new tradition. Now there are egg hunts, egg decorating, face painting, egg relay races, bunny hop sack races, a bike toy raffle and a raw egg toss.

Members of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission said they wanted to spread the true meaning of Easter.

“We enjoy the eggs and we enjoy the festivities and games and things, but really our goal is to share the gospel with the people that come and to share the eternal life that is available through Jesus,” said Brian Livingston with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.

In addition to the activities, they also served hot dogs, snow cones, and popcorn. The community also had the opportunity to take photos at the photo booth with the Easter Bunny.