LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview will be holding a towel drive to replace worn-out towels at shelters across East Texas.

Organizers have said they provide hundreds of showers every day at their four campuses. Due to the regular washing, it has led to additional wear and tear on their towels.

“We serve the homeless population as well as the people that are in our discipleship programs at all of our campuses,” said Amelia Heatherly with the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.

The drive will continue until the end of March. Organizers said you can bring donations to the admin building of their Longview campus Triumph Village or Gateway to Hope in Tyler.