TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Triumph Village is asking the community for donations.

An East Texas resident said they dropped off donations at Triumph Village from a local pantry on Sunday, and they were very grateful. The organization said they had made a list of items they needed and after they prayed, they received almost two-thirds of the food they requested.

The organization shared they could still use the following items:

  • Coffee
  • Oatmeal
  • Pancake mix
  • Milk
  • Eggs
  • Bread
  • Garlic and onion powder
  • Mayonnaise
  • Sausage
  • Bacon
  • Tomato sauce
  • Canned tomatoes
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Red wine
  • Apple cider vinegar
  • Sugar
  • Sodas

Triumph Village also thanked people for helping them during the holiday season. To donate, the village is at 12781 Highway 64 West in Tyler.

