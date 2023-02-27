TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Triumph Village is asking the community for donations.
An East Texas resident said they dropped off donations at Triumph Village from a local pantry on Sunday, and they were very grateful. The organization said they had made a list of items they needed and after they prayed, they received almost two-thirds of the food they requested.
The organization shared they could still use the following items:
- Coffee
- Oatmeal
- Pancake mix
- Milk
- Eggs
- Bread
- Garlic and onion powder
- Mayonnaise
- Sausage
- Bacon
- Tomato sauce
- Canned tomatoes
- Spaghetti sauce
- Red wine
- Apple cider vinegar
- Sugar
- Sodas
Triumph Village also thanked people for helping them during the holiday season. To donate, the village is at 12781 Highway 64 West in Tyler.