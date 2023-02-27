TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Triumph Village is asking the community for donations.

An East Texas resident said they dropped off donations at Triumph Village from a local pantry on Sunday, and they were very grateful. The organization said they had made a list of items they needed and after they prayed, they received almost two-thirds of the food they requested.

The organization shared they could still use the following items:

Coffee

Oatmeal

Pancake mix

Milk

Eggs

Bread

Garlic and onion powder

Mayonnaise

Sausage

Bacon

Tomato sauce

Canned tomatoes

Spaghetti sauce

Red wine

Apple cider vinegar

Sugar

Sodas

Triumph Village also thanked people for helping them during the holiday season. To donate, the village is at 12781 Highway 64 West in Tyler.