Hiway 80 Tyler campus breaks ground for building new multi-purpose center, chapel

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler will build a new multi-purpose center and chapel.

The non-profit held a ceremony with supporters from the community and discussed the four year project coming together.

The building will have a commercial kitchen, a day center and a laundry facility. The space will allow Hiway 80 to double the amount of men they can serve.

100% of the buildings funds came from community donations.

Members of the mission said they were grateful to God for the expansion of their ministry.

“This shows me how amazing God is and how he works and quick he can work,” James Jenkins from Hiway 80 Rescue Mission said.

Sheryl Driggers, with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission said there will be more opportunities for bible studies and churches in the community who partner with the organization will be able to come and hold services.

At the event, there was a box for everyone to share their favorite bible verse. The group put those quotes inside a capsule that they will place inside the church walls.

The building is said to be completed around October.