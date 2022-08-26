LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage.

“We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook.

Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” until the start of Greater Longview Soccer Association’s games in order to get them ready for play.

Meanwhile on Facebook, Longview Parks & Rec and the City of Longview are going back and forth on the post delivering pig puns.

“This post will age like fine swine,” commented the City of Longview’s Facebook page.

“We never sausage a good comment,” Longview Parks & Recreation page replied.

Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation

