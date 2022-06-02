TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hogg Middle School is going to be closed before the 2022-2023 school year.

The school is being closed because the 2022 bond was passed. Therefore, Tyler ISD is going to have a four quadrant middle school concept.

Tyler ISD said they want to preserve the 92-year-old building. Officials will still use the facility for administrative offices and for the community and extracurricular activities.

“We’re appreciative of voters giving us the opportunity to move forward with a more efficient middle school concept for our students, teachers, and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “Making the move this summer will help the district accomplish budgetary goals of lowering its tax rates while still providing raises for teachers and staff. It will also allow us to prepare the Hogg facility for administrative and other uses. Most importantly, it will not prolong a disruption in school assignments for incoming 6th graders and current 7th graders once we can get into a new Hubbard facility.”

The Hogg building was not included in the bond measure because it was only one-third of the size that the district was hoping for a new middle school and they did not have a lot of room for more facilities.

Tyler ISD said they aim to have at least 1200 students enrolled in a middle school, and Hogg has seen a decrease in enrollment. There are around 270 students attending the school.

“The students zoned to or currently attending Hogg go through their elementary years with peers who already attend Hubbard, Moore, Boulter, and Three Lakes,” Crawford said. “We’re excited to keep many of our students together from grades K-8 and most together from K-12. We look forward to the consistency and access to quality instruction, programming, and classrooms our new middle schools and our teachers will provide the students of Tyler ISD for many years to come.”

Middle school attendance zones are going to be changed. Hogg students will be zoned to Hubbard, Moore, Three Lakes, and Boulter middle schools. Boulter and Moore students will be zoned to Tyler High School and Hubbard and Three Lakes students will feed into Tyler Legacy High School.

Current and future students are going to be contacted and be informed on what campus they will attend next school year. If you have any questions, please contact John Johnson in Constituent Services at 903-262-3145.