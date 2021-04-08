Home goods pop-up shop to benefit Habitat for Humanity opens in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For those interested in shopping and giving back to a good cause, a pop-up shop will open Friday in Longview and continue through the month.

At Uniquely Home, you can go shopping for home goods while helping people who need homes of their own, as proceeds go to benefit Habitat for Humanity. The shop will feature current goods from recognizable companies like Wayfair.

“We purchased an entire load of current on-trend Wayfair products, and right now in the store we have got a ton of patio and porch and furniture,” LaJuan Gordon, CEO of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity said. “We have some nice little things that will help you stay cool and help you enjoy your days and evenings outside.”

The shop will replace the Bargain Box on Fourth Street in Longview. It will be filled with lamps, furnishings, patio furniture, locally made hand-poured candles, succulents in hand-carved wooden bread bowls and a number of other things.

“We are wall to wall right now in that shop, and we are really looking forward to inviting the community in to shop with us,” Gordon said.

Gordon said that they haven’t been able to hold many in-person fundraisers because of COVID-19, and this pop-up is helping them make up some money they lost.

“We realized that people were home more, and they had much more time and interest in updating, doing some DIY, redecorating and those type of things. We wanted to fill that gap,” Gordon said.

Gordon said that because they’ve done fewer events, they have completed fewer housing projects for 2020 and 2021.

“It’s very important because in our organization, like all nonprofits, we depend on not only the good will and generosity of our community, but being able to gather with our community and talk about our needs and let the community participate in helping our neighbors.” Gordon said.

Uniquely Home will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays. The store will remain open until May 8.

“We have some very generous and kind sponsors, and when we add their gifts of materials and different services to that cash that we’re able to raise, we can secure a family for a lifetime,” Gordon said.

For more information, you can visit their website at netxhabitat.org.