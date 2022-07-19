UPDATE — The Van Zandt County residents who evacuated due to fires are now free to return home, according to Van Zandt County Emergency Management.

A fire that was reported on FM 47 near CR 2120 is now contained, officials said.

According to the emergency management office, the cause is undetermined but was most likely started from an “irresponsibly discarded” cigarette or sparks from a vehicle dragging trailer chains.

“The fire danger for our area is in extreme conditions and it does not take much for a fire to start and rapidly spread,” said the office of emergency management.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Homes are being evacuated as crews are working on the scene of several large fires in Van Zandt County, according to the Van Fire Department.

The fires are on County Road 1518, Interstate 20 around mile marker 523 and Highway 80 near the Kaufman County line.

Officials said traffic in the area near Highway 80 may be affected by smoke. Crews are fighting fire on more than 100 acres.

Residents are urged to be aware of emergency traffic throughout the county as departments arrive to assist with the fires.