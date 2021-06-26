Honey bee observatory opens on Bee Day at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Saturday was Bee Day and Keep Tyler Beautiful celebrated by inviting people to the grand opening of the Honey Bee Observation Hive at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden.

The event was from 10 a.m. to noon and included activities for children, honey vendors, face painters and local food trucks.

Educational workshops were also offered for residents interested in becoming beekeepers or planting a pollinator garden. The workshops were led by the East Texas Beekeepers Association and the Smith County Master Gardeners.

The construction of the hive began back in August of 2020 by volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America East Texas Area Council and the East Texas Beekeepers Association.

“We put a lot of hours into this and it’s just great to finally have it done and be able to see everyone so happy about it,” Bradley Moore, with the Boy Scouts of America said. “I’m just excited about everything that’s going forward with this.”

The Observation Hive box was built by Dick Counts and volunteers from the ETBA, and the Honey Bee hive was donated by CNC Honey Farms.

The city of Tyler was one of four cities in Texas to be designated a Bee City USA, under the Keep Tyler Beautiful program.

The mission of the project was to educated and raise awareness in the community on the importance of all pollinator species, including honey bees.

For more information on the Bee City USA and Keep Tyler Beautiful program people can contact Belen Casillas, Community Coordinator at KTyB@tylertexas.com or (903) 531-1335.