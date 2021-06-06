HONORING A HERO: Grandson of D-Day veteran shares grandfather’s message

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On June 6, 1944, the largest seaborne invasion in history took place, which helped bring World War II to an end.

Charles Chibitty was a Tec 5 sergeant who made it through D-Day and lived to tell the tale.

On the anniversary of D-Day, his grandson, Joe Martinez, spoke with KETK news to spread his grandfather’s message.

“They were actually being trained as Class A code-talkers, helping identify objectives and enemy targets during World War II,” Martinez said.

He brought memorabilia that his grandfather left him, including a hand-painted helmet that was given to survivors with all the names of those on their team.

He wanted to remind everyone of something important his grandfather told him about that time.

“It didn’t matter what color you were, religion you were, he said they all wore green and they were all Americans,” Martinez said. “So he said they all had a job to do and that’s what they did. That was one of the things he said, everybody came together.”

Martinez does events in East Texas and beyond to talk more in detail about what his grandfather witnessed. He wants to continue educating the public on the significance this day holds.