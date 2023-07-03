BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery announced on Sunday they will be closing their doors at the end of 2023.

The nonprofit said they will be completing their tenth year before closing, having helped over 800 combat veterans heal through their free hunting and fishing trips aimed to offer a therapeutic aide in their PTSD recovery.

“We never intended to take on this mission it happened to be a chance encounter that ended up saving the life of a fellow war fighter,” the nonprofit said.

The nonprofit said after that encounter, Hookset Brothers grew into what it is today.

“The hard part is our families sacrificed that time together and they’re aging slowly out of the house,” the nonprofit said. “It’s now time we shift focus to them before they’re grown and gone. We want to be present in the little moments. We missed all these years ’cause every chance we get in life is never guaranteed beyond this moment.”

Hookset Brothers plans to close at the end of the year and said there is plenty to do in this final push before they shut down.