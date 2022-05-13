WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Friday was a special day for Winnsboro special education students and those going through tough times.

For the past eight years, the children along with their families and teachers have participated in the annual hooves and halos play day.

Hooves and Halos is a full day outdoors held by a local ranch and non-profit. Volunteers use horses and other animals to reach people that live in challenging situations.

“These kids can’t walk so they get on a horse and the horse walks around for them,” said Johnette Poole, founder of Hooves and Halos. “It will actually build muscle and help them mentally and physically. The kids come out here and this party for them makes a difference.”

Hooves and Halos hold events like this twice a year and it will happen again in the fall. The organization is always looking for volunteers. For more information go to hoovesandhalos.org.