Hope Haven of East Texas receives $7,600 grant to expand housing to girls in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas received a $7,500 grant from Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts on Saturday.

“We are so grateful to the Women’s Fund and the G.I.V.E grant,” said Hope Haven Business Manager Gwen Thompson. “Hope Haven is excited to expand our program to include Supervised Independent Living (SIL). This is such a huge need.”

Hope Haven, a non-profit geared toward providing housing to girls in need, were looking to expand their program into supervised independent living.

The expansion will be the first extended care program in North East Texas and will be the fourth shared housing program across the state of Texas.

The SIL program will offer a home to three young women who can no longer participate in the traditional foster care system yet still need care as they begin adulthood.

G.I.V.E., an initiative of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, was launched in 2014 and is patterned after the Women’s Fund model of collective giving, with the goal of fostering leadership and philanthropic values in high school aged girls.

Since 2014, members of G.I.V.E. have awared $37,600 to nonprofit organizations in Smith County.