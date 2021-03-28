‘Hope in the midst of a storm’: Church sustains damage, but cross stands tall after tornado

MT. ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – Among the scenes of roofs torn off of houses, debris in roads, overturned cars and more, the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Enterprise shows that damage and hope can go hand in hand.

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down around the Mt. Enterprise and Carthage areas leaving behind considerable destruction.

KETK’s Sarah Alegre was on the scene Saturday night to see the condition of the church.

Part of the roof collapsed and blew away and a church bell that was hanging fell to the floor. Along the damaged entryway, a portrait of Jesus managed to stay on the wall.

Members of the church say that this is a symbol of hope for them.

Outside the church, a slab of roof laid on the ground along with branches all around it. Debris blew all the way across the street. The church sign outside is shattered.

During the tornado, churchgoers were in a building just next door holding a Passover service. According to congregation members, the storm literally passed over them.

Among the considerable outside damage, a cross stood outside, virtually untouched. Congregation members say it is a sign of hope in the midst of a storm.