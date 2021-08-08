Hope On The Streets ministries helps those in need in 8th annual Kids of Hope Backpack Drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Hope On the Streets ministries gave to those in need at their 8th annual Kids of Hope Backpack Drive giving kids free haircuts and school supplies.

On Saturday, organizers of the event came together under the bridge to make sure children got all the school materials they needed.

“Even the homeless kids go to school,” Frank Ward, a Tyler resident said. “We’ve got 50 backpacks ready to go for the kids.”

The organization also gave free food.

Despite the pandemic, the event went on last year and the organizers of the event hope to keep helping the community in need of essential services.

Every Monday, the group gathers to provide goods to help the homeless community like food, water and even tents to those in need.