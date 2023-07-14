HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Governor Greg Abbott launched a new fentanyl data dashboard on Thursday.

“America has a drug habit and it’s getting worse daily,” said Kris Williamson, Narcotic Detective for Henderson Police Department.

The dashboard is included in the statewide One Pill Kills campaign, aimed at expanding data on fentanyl and other drug deaths by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“This travesty must end,” said Abbott.

Online, people can now view info on fentanyl-related deaths from 2014 through 2023.

Williamson said he’s optimistic that this could save lives.

“Hopefully it helps a lot because it’ll show where we’re having a lot of deaths and usage in certain areas,” he said. “It can pinpoint hot spots that we can put resources toward in those areas.”

The new dashboard comes as here in East Texas, a man was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl-related pills near a school.

The new tool shows that fentanyl-related deaths have exploded over the last few years, increasing more than 575% over a four-year period.

“It’s also going to help in pinpointing in terms of the deaths and the overdoses,” added Williamson. “With these bills that we’re signing into law, it’s no longer in overdose. You can be charged and tried with murder.”

Back in May, Narcan, a drug used to reverse an overdose, got FDA approval to be sold over the counter.

Williams said it’s just another tool to help save Texans’ lives.

“It does save lives. It’ll take somebody out of an overdose pretty quickly,” he added. Abbott also said the state will continue to address this ongoing crisis