HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday night in Hopkins County and are suspected of stealing 20 vehicles, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 11 p.m., deputies were made aware of a white Challenger traveling on I-30 that was displaying a license plate that came back as a Kia Soul.

Officials said they made a traffic stop on Jefferson St. near Weaver Dr. after the car exited I-30. They reported the car then took off for a short distance and ended up on Ramsey between College and Putman.

In the statement, officials said two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and the passenger was taken into custody. Deputies said the driver is still at large.

Officials identified the passenger as Eddie Ringo and driver as Markevus Taggart, both of the Pinebluff Arkansas area.

Officials said the car they were driving was stolen along with 20 other cars from a dealership in Ennis. Taggart was reportedly last seen wearing a red hoodie, green shorts and possibly just one sock. Warrants will be issued for the offenses that occurred in Hopkins County in relation to the fleeing and use of the stolen vehicle, according to the statement

Officials said that based on the information they currently have they do not believe Taggart is still in the area but Sulphur Springs ISD has been made aware of the incident and went on a brief secure just as a precaution.