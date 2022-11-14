HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the declaration, residents are under an imminent threat from illegal activities coming in from Mexico, calling the situation a “humanitarian disaster.”

“The health, safety and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico,” according to the declaration.

The document states that since 2021, the CBP has found that more than 3.2 million “illegal aliens” have been apprehended after illegally entering the U.S. and more than 50 known terrorists have illegally entered the country through “our unsecured border with Mexico.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided a table showing terrorist screening encounters of all persons at all ports of entry.

Table by Customs and Border Protection that provides a summary of USBP encounters of non-U.S. citizens with records within the The Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS) – also known as the “watchlist” at the time of their encounter between U.S. ports of entry.

Table by Customs and Border Protection that shows nationwide enforcement encounters

The document also cites human trafficking and smuggling of fentanyl from Mexico.

“The ongoing immigration crisis on the Texas border is not acceptable and has resulted in a security threat and humanitarian disaster with overwhelming consequences to the residents of Hopkins County,” the declaration said.

The commissioner’s court determined extraordinary measures must be taken to ensure the protection and safety of county residents.

The declaration formally asks Gov. Greg Abbott to “declare the existence of an invasion on its border with Mexico and take necessary actions to preserve and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Texas.”

See below for the full declaration: