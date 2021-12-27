Hopkins County deputies searching for man who allegedly fled from traffic stop with suspected meth in vehicle

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hopkins County deputies are looking for a man they say fled a traffic stop Monday morning.

The traffic stop happened at the 116EB exit on I-30 near Brashear, authorities said.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies asked the driver to exit the vehicle, he threw the vehicle in drive and took off. Authorities said he drove for about a mile before pulling over and running away.

The passenger was caught quickly but the driver remains at large. A DPS helicopter scanned the area and TDCJ dogs are on the ground.

The driver was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a white mesh hat with a gray bill.

HCSO officials said that a large amount of suspected meth was found in the vehicle.