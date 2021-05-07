HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Hopkin’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.
Her name is Maira Alia Khalid. She was born in 1996.
Khalid left her home in the 11000 block of FM 69 near FM 900. She was last seen walking around 6:30 p.m. She could possibly be suicidal, according to authorities.
- TJC baseball wins twice over Eastfield to play for world series berth
- Longview elementary students raise $10,000 to bring clean water to Uganda
- Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
- Cowabunga! More than 800 turtles rescued from storm drains
- GOP voting regulations bill clears hurdle in Texas House; Democrats expect federal courts to strike it down if it becomes law