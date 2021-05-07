Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Hopkin’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Her name is Maira Alia Khalid. She was born in 1996.

Khalid left her home in the 11000 block of FM 69 near FM 900. She was last seen walking around 6:30 p.m. She could possibly be suicidal, according to authorities.

