CONTENT WARNING: This article contains graphic images and descriptions that could be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Horizon Organic, an organic milk and food product company, has suspended sourcing of milk from Lone Star Organic Dairy in Wills Point after PETA released alleged evidence of animal cruelty and inhumane conditions at the farm.

PETA released a statement they say details allegations from a whistleblower who contacted them to shed light on “the extreme cruelty to cows” at Lone Star Organic Dairy.

The group listed multiple allegations they say the whistleblower alerted them to, including:

“Most calves born at the facility are dying from untreated ailments that include diarrhea and pneumonia. Dead bodies are strewn throughout the property and sometimes left to rot for days before they’re buried.”

“Multiple cows fell into a 14-foot-deep pit of liquid waste. One of the cows—filmed weakly treading in the fecal soup—could barely walk by the time she was finally extracted. She was sold for slaughter.”

“Cows were injured by barbed-wire fencing as they reached for grass and hay that had been dumped on the other side of it. Some cows escaped through inadequate fencing and were struck and killed by cars.”

“Blind calves were put in a pen with electrified fencing and were repeatedly shocked by it, while blind heifers were simply left to wander the property until they died.”

“Bedding provided to the cows had nails in it that injured and crippled them.”

“Cows were fitted with collars that weren’t loosened as they grew so that they became embedded in the animals’ necks, causing wounds and abscesses.”

In order to be certified as Organic by the USDA, there are many requirements a farm must meet, including ensuring the healthcare of the farm’s livestock and preventing the spread of disease.

PETA has asked the USDA to investigate Lone Star Organic Dairy in order to find any violations of the farm’s Organic certification. If the farm is found to be in violation, their USDA Organic certification could be revoked.

Lone Star Organic Dairy supplied milk to Horizon Organic, one of the biggest and first nationwide organic dairy brands in the United States. Horizon boasts on their website about how their founders helped create the USDA Organic certifications for cows and that “True to our roots, our products are always organic.”

Tyler Holm, a general manager at Horizon Organic, released the following statement in response to the allegations:

“We are deeply disturbed to see the videos and photos shared by PETA. The care and welfare of cows is a critical part of our company and brand values. The images displayed are against our high standards for animal welfare and humane practice. We take these allegations seriously. We expect all of our suppliers to always uphold our high standards of animal welfare and quality. Upon learning of the issue and effective immediately, we have suspended all sourcing of milk from this farm for our brand. We are conducting a full investigation and are committed to moving quickly to take the appropriate actions.“ Tyler Holm, General Manager, Horizon Organic

As Holm notes in his statement, PETA released several graphic photos and video footage of cows that appear to be in various states of abuse, dead or in unhealthy situations.

Photo courtesy of PETA.

PETA also sent their findings to Horizon and asked them to cut ties with the farm, a move Horizon seems to be making by suspending their sourcing of milk from Lone Star Organic Dairy.