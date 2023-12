TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Cowboy carriages are back to offer horse-drawn carriage rides in the downtown area in Tyler.

People can enjoy the holiday season this year with a unique ride around the downtown area.

“Its not always about making a fortune, its about making people happy. Doing something for the community,” said Mark Massaro, owner of Cowboy Carriages.

Rides start at $5 to $20 per person depending on the route chosen. They are available Thursday through Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.