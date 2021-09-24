Hospital in Mount Pleasant receives grant for pediatric telehealth

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Hospital in Mount Pleasant is among four rural hospitals receiving grants to expand telehealth services for kids.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is awarding grants that total more than $531,000 to rural hospitals. The funds will help the medical centers implement telehealth services to connect pediatric patients with specialists via video chats and phone calls.

“The pandemic has really highlighted how important these services are, especially in rural communities. We are proud to be a part of expanding telehealth to give more Texas children and youth better access to specialty care without requiring their families to travel,” said Stephanie Stephens, the HHS state Medicaid Director.

The three rural hospitals that are also being awarded grants are Lake Granbury Medical Center, Navarro Regional Hospital and Terry Memorial Hospital/Brownfield Regional Medical Center. They were each awarded based on the technology and additional supplies needed to implement their projects.

This expansion will benefit Texans in more than 25 counties.

The grants are part of an HHSC program created in 2017 by the 85th Texas Legislature to establish and administer a telehealth connectivity program for children’s health in rural Texas.