JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Fire Marshal has identified the cause of the Hotel RITUAL fire to be electrical.

According to a release, the fire started in the basement of the hotel, and officials said they have no reason to believe that the fire was intentionally caused.

The injured firefighters are reported to be doing well, and all are expected to make a full recovery.

The June 12 fire destroyed the majority of the hotel’s interior before the flames spread to a second structure across the street and was contained.