SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A single-family house fire was reported in the 17700 block of FM 14 in the Red Springs community, according to Chad Hogue, Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal on Wednesday.
One person was home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries.
When three surrounding fire departments responded, there was a grass fire that spread from the house. Officials were able to control the grass fire quickly, but the house was completely destroyed.
- Youngest COVID-19 child death in Houston reported
- City of Tyler contracts Toole Design to revitalize downtown area
- House completely destroyed after fire in Smith County
- Tyler city council approves more than $230,000 contract for street repairs
- Stop using these: FDA warns some COVID-19 tests could be giving false results