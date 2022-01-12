House completely destroyed after fire in Smith County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A single-family house fire was reported in the 17700 block of FM 14 in the Red Springs community, according to Chad Hogue, Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal on Wednesday.

One person was home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries.

When three surrounding fire departments responded, there was a grass fire that spread from the house. Officials were able to control the grass fire quickly, but the house was completely destroyed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51