EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – An Edgewood home was deemed “a loss” after after an early morning fire on Friday.

According to the Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department, multiple departments responded to the fire around 3:15 a.m. off of CR 3602 where everyone except a dog was able to get out.

Officials said fire crews were able to save one building and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal.

“Prayers go out to the owners,” Fruitvale VFD said.

Fruitvale VFD served as mutual aid to Edgewood Fire and Wills Point Fire also arrived to assist.