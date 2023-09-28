LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A home in Lufkin is being considered as a ‘total loss’ after catching on fire Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:40, the Lufkin Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Joyce Lane. Officials said firefighters were able to quickly begin their defense attack and a neighbor reported no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The fire was reportedly under control as of 2:47 p.m. and Joyce Lane has been reopened.

A total of 23 personnel and four engines responded and helped put out the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the house is believed to be a total loss. Two vehicles, an RV and ATV’s reportedly were also damaged by the fire.