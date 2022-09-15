LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire in Longview caused and estimated $150,000 worth of damage to a house, but the occupant managed to escape uninjured.

The fire was reported as a residential structure fire on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. at 307 Rowe Avenue. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire conditions coming out of the garage.”

There was one person home at the time of the fire and he managed to escape without injury. Most of the fire damage happened in the garage and attic above the garage. The rest of the structure sustained heat and smoke damage.

Longview Fire Department brought out three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles with 21 personnel working the scene.