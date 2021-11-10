House fire in Lindale causes extensive damage

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on the 15000 block of Wendell drive around noon Wednesday.
Photos from the scene show extensive damage to to the home. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Lindale VFD and Lindale Police were on the scene of the fire.
As of this writing, the fire was put out.
