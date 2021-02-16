House fire in Tyler started after family tries to thaw frozen pipes

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- First responders battled a house fire on Tuesday.

The Tyler Fire Department received a call around 12:26 p.m. about the incident, which happened near 625 Joel Drive.

A family attempted to thaw their frozen pipes and placed an electric blanket on top of them, according to the Tyler Fire Department.

Once the pipes thawed, the water made contact with the blanket. This caused a short circuit, and the blanket caught on fire.

The residents of the house were able to get out safely. The garage suffered the most damage, but other areas were also impacted.