LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Longview women’s shelter is providing hot meals this Thanksgiving and needs volunteers to help during this time.

Feelings of grief are common during the holiday season.

“There’s a lot of different loss that goes on in their life, unresolved issues in their life, and because of that we do everything in our power to not dwell on the past,” said owner, Helen Johnson.

House of Hope works to be a beacon of hope for women from all walks of life.

“Sister has shown me nothing but love and even taught me how to cook,” said Carrie Wilder, a client at House of Hope.

For the last 17 years, Johnson, known to many as Sister Helen, has taken women in and children to give them a new start.

Thanks to the shelter, Carrie Wilder will graduate from the Christian Women’s Job Corps.

“With everyone’s help and support, I am gonna make it. Now, which I didn’t think I would,” said Wilder.

They said giving back now during the holiday season gives the women a sense of purpose.

“We do to go boxes and pass them out of the street. A lot of these girls in here have been on the street and they know what’s like and know where to go and know where to show us so we can deliver those meals,” said Johnson.

Many women have expressed thanks to Sister Helen for giving them love and believing they are worth fighting for.

“I tell them daily, don’t tell me thank you, tell Jesus thank you, tell the Lord thank you because I didn’t do, I could have done anything without Him and thank the community.”

The shelter is looking for winter clothing items and food for donations for its Longview location.

To make monetary donations to House of Hope, click here.