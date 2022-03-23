HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Texas tornado outbreak has left many people in Houston County without food, water, and shelter and the community is coming together to offer assistance.

“What I experienced was actually being in the middle of a tornado which was something I have never experienced before,” said the Co-organizer of the Emergency Relief Drive, Jessica James.

As Houston County recovers after Monday’s tornadoes, the Crockett Civic Center has become a central hub for the Emergency Relief Drive, the American Red Cross and Oncor Staff. Organizers of the drive are asking for help.

“We have clothes, water, toiletry items, items for babies, food, groceries, produce, bread, fruits, veggies and all of the above,” shares James.

Donations for the drive can be dropped off around town at places like Betty Boop’s Sandwich Shop, Keisha’s Café, Crockett Medical Center, Mimsy’s BBQ and Cowboy Trailer Sales. For those who have been displaced from their houses because of the storms, businesses have become resources for those seeking shelter.

“We have the owners of Embers Motors Inn in Crockett and they are offering rooms to those who are displaced. We also have a few cleanup crews that are also helping remove trees from yards,” says James.

Breanna Morris was home along with her dogs when the storm hit Monday night. Thankfully, her 3-year-old son was at another location with family.

“I just got in the corner and covered my head and as soon as I got on the ground, my house started flying apart. I saw my dog run out and I screamed for her and she was gone,” says Crockett resident, Breanna Morris. Morris was able to find several family heirlooms and valuables, but mostly all that she had is gone.

“It’s all material and if I wasn’t here then I would not be able to take care of my son. That’s the only thing I was thinking of the whole time. If I had been in my bedroom right here, I probably would not be here anymore,” says Morris.

If you would like to make donations to help the victims of the Texas tornado outbreak, The Crockett Civic Center is accepting drop-offs the rest of this week until 5 pm.