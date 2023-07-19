CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Judge declared a local state of disaster and issued a burn ban on Wednesday morning effective immediately.

According to the burn ban, the declaration of local disaster will continue for seven days unless renewed by the Commissioners Court.

“All outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Houston County,” the declaration said. “This declaration of the local state of disaster activates the Houston County Emergency Management Plan.”

The declaration said the county judge determined that these measures must be taken to mitigate hazards posed by wildfires in current dry conditions.