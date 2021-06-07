Houston County man arrested after allegedly shooting at friend through wall after argument

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old was arrested after he allegedly fired a shotgun through a wall at his roommate after accusing him of “messing around with his wife.”

22-year-old Rayce Trevor Barrett was booked into the Houston County Jail on May 28 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one county of deadly conduct, according to a report from The Messenger.

An affidavit of probable cause showed that a deputy was dispatched to a house near CR 3230 in a reference to a shots-fired call.

When the deputy arrived at the location, he spoke with the victim who informed him that he and his friend/roommate Barrett got into a heated argument. He said that Barrett was acting abnormal, and then the victim decided to call Barrett’s wife to tell her about the situation.

“Rayce got even more angry and was asking why (the victim) had his wife’s number. Rayce then accused (him) of messing around with his wife,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit continued, saying that the victim went inside the house “… and that’s when Rayce got his semi-automatic shotgun and fired multiple times through the wall in the direction of (the victim).”

The victim said he left out the backdoor of the house and began to run down the driveway, then he said Barrett fired a few more shots in the air.

The victim informed the deputy that when Barrett shot through the wall, multiple wood splinters hit him in the chest. He also said Barrett discharged an AR-15 inside the house.

After the deputy read Barrett his rights, he stated that he and the victim got into an argument, but said he did not shoot at him.

Barrett’s total bond was set at $30,000. It was posted on May 29 and he was released, pending further legal proceedings.