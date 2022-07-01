HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Houston County Sheriff’s office announced Friday that their bailiff, Doug King, has passed away.

According to a Facebook post from the department, King served in numerous areas of law enforcement throughout his life in the Houston County area.

Early in his career, he served as a Texas State Trooper in the Houston area. His other occupations included Crockett PD patrol officer, Crockett Fire Marshall and volunteer firefighter for the Crockett Fire Department.

“Houston County Courthouse won’t be the same without him,” the post reads. “Doug was a dedicated officer, an awesome person and a true friend. It was an honor and a privilege to know him. Please keep his family in your prayers in the days and weeks to come.”