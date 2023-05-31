HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Houston County has been under a boil water notice since May 24 and it has prevented businesses from selling ice or soft drinks to customers and could push back the opening of the new Starbucks coming to Crockett.

John Angerstein, City Administrator for the City of Crockett, said that the boil water notice was issued on May 24 due to sediment in the water caused by storm water and lake turnover, which is causing water to be cloudy for Houston County residents. Angerstein said that the city will be receiving the next water test results on the morning of June 1 hoping this will come to an end soon.

Officials with the Houston County Water Control confirmed that since the boil water notice was issued a week ago, local restaurants have been prevented from serving customers soft drinks or ice. They added that depending on the result of the next water test coming back on Thursday morning, the opening of the new Starbucks in Crockett could be pushed back to a later date.

The City of Crockett posted on their Facebook page saying that due to this extended boil water notice, the city has purchased bottled water to give out to residents. The city said they will be giving out the bottled water at the local fire station and each household will receive one case with 40 bottles. They added that residents must bring proof of residency via a water bill or drivers license with a city address on it to receive a case.