MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) — February marks two anniversaries for Loki and Elsa, two tigers who were rescued in Texas from the exotic pet trade. Now both are living happily-ever-after at Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.

Loki was rescued in February 2019 when he was discovered in Houston, abandoned in a small cage where he could barely move. Now, three years later, he is five years old, weighs 320 pounds and has adjusted to his expansive new home.

“When Loki arrived here three years ago, he had never been exposed to a large natural setting and was fearful of the sound of rustling leaves, unsure about how to climb his trees and platforms, and was skeptical of going into his pool. He is doing great now, and his wild behaviors have come out in full force. He is a well-adjusted, happy, healthy and curious adult tiger – living in a large habitat with no cares in the world.” Noelle Almrud, Senior Director of Black Beauty

Elsa, on the other hand, was rescued only a year ago after she was found in freezing temperatures in a San Antonio yard wearing a harness at only six months old and weighing approximately 75 lbs. Almrud had this to say about Elsa’s current status at the sanctuary one year later: