TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After Brookshire Grocery Company’s announced that the company is selling its pharmacies to Walgreens, some East Texans are worried about how they will be affected. Many on Facebook have been commenting on the sale.

“It seems like a corporate greed problem rather than a health care issue,” said former pharmacy technician, Joseph Peck.

Brookshire Grocery Company selling their local drug stores is a similar change that Peck said he knows too well.

Peck went through the 2015 CVS Pharmacy switch inside Target stores.

“That’s when I started to lose that feeling in making a difference in helping people out when I was selling credit cards and loyalty programs versus actually helping people with medications, said Peck.

Some people who use pharmacies inside Brookshires, Super One Foods and Fresh stores are questioning if Walgreens will cover their insurance.

Brookshires said in a statement reassuring customers that:

“Walgreens accepts most insurance plans and is a preferred pharmacy within a large number of pharmacy networks,” said Morgan Jones Sr. Manager of Communications and Community.

“People are put in the position overnight. They basically have to pick a new provider because their doctor, their nurses, the pharmacist and the techs, they can’t see anymore because their insurance dictates that,” said Peck.

For those who do not want to stick around for when the transition is made, Kinsey’s Pharmacy said they already have people who are switching over.

“Obviously I support that 100%, we try to keep our pharmacy fully staffed to maintain the best customer service,” said the owner of Kinsey’s Pharmacy, Brad Martin.

Martin said making the move is simple. The first recommendation is for you to have a complete list of your medications.

“Sometimes when I call and I say ‘Let me have Jane Doe’s prescriptions.’ They might send me what they think are her current medicines, but there may be medicines that are not getting sent over,” said Martin.

Peck believes that many customers will be left in a bind.

“We feel disfranchised, we feel like we have no say in our healthcare because you are using it to drive profits in other sectors and that isn’t fair,” said Peck.

He said the people it will affect just as much are the employees.

“The people you see every day will have to do the hardest work to make this change happen and they found out about it the day of,” said Peck.

When it comes to other viewer concerns we have heard, Brookshire’s assures “eligible pharmacy employees will stay at their current locations.”

They did not comment on price changes and how they may affect some medications.