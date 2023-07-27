BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Next week, some Bullard High School extra circular activities will begin practicing outdoors. While students are outside in extreme temperatures, staff work to educate everyone, so they are safe and healthy through the heat.

“A lot of our kids have been here through the summer program and acclimated, but it has heated up a lot so again safety is always our priority with our kids,” said Scott Callaway, Bullard ISD Athletic Director.

District athletic officials shared how they’re being preventative when it comes to these extreme temperatures. They stress that it all starts at home, teaching students that nutrition is key.

“Making sure that they eat carbohydrates, proteins, everything that they need. We like them to salt their foods a little bit more than usual to get those electrolytes back in there,” said Jeff Schrode, Bullard ISD Head Athletic Trainer.

Officials are constantly reminding students about the importance of hydration, especially in summer weather.

“Replenish the fluids that you lose in this extreme heat,” said Callaway.

They added to sure water is available at all times.

“There’s no time that they can’t go get a drink, and my student trainers are always all over the field with water bottles,” said Schrode.

They encourage others to continue monitoring students closely while practicing outdoors.

“Keeps an eye on the kids, making sure they’re sweating, that they haven’t stopped sweating, that type of stuff, for heat exhaustion, heat stroke,” said Schrode.

They also offer cold plunges for a faster way to recover after training.

“We’ll have cold tubs to get in after practice if they want to, to cool that body down,” said Schrode.

Bullard ISD proactively educates all students on health and safety, especially while practicing outdoors.