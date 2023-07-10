TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday is a big night for those feeling lucky with Powerball tickets in hand.

The estimated jackpot is $675 million. Those buying tickets have different strategies, using their favorite numbers or dates, and some have the computer randomly choose their numbers.

“Just felt like today might be my lucky day,” said Melissa Woods, a Powerball player.

Melissa Woods chose to do the Quick Pick for her Powerball tickets. “I bought three for me and two for my best friend, I’m hoping it either blesses her or me,” said Woods.

Angel Perry, the manager at Meher Food Mart in Tyler shared that she has seen a little bit of both when it comes to people choosing their own numbers or going for the computer-generated Quick Pick.

“Most people, they like to pick the numbers and play with the numbers; I personally like to play with the numbers,” said Perry.

When it comes to taking her chance, she likes to switch it up. “Usually do birthdays or just random, sometimes I like to do fun with it. And just ask customers, what’s your favorite number so, I have all kinds of methods,” said Perry.

Everyone has their own strategy. “Yesterday I know they did probably a few thousand in Quick Picks for the last Friday and Saturday drawings,” said Perry.

The Powerball grand prize odds are one in 292,201,338, overall odds are one in 24.9. But who’s to say the odds aren’t in your favor?

“Whoever wins, is blessed and they bless others,” said Woods.

The drawing is at 9:59p.m. on Monday night.