LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — More than a week later, East Texans are still recovering from severe storms. Some may wonder what to do with the debris in their yard or overflowing trashcans of food that went bad.

KETK checked in with the City of Longview and Upshur County to get some answers about post-storm cleanup.

“Texas Baptist Men have actually got a couple of saw crews that are working in Upshur County right now,” said Marc Nichols, Upshur County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Upshur County has four dumpster locations for people to throw out their rotten food. “Big Sandy, Ore City, Diana and one in Gilmer at the civic center,” said Nichols. Those will be available for county residents until Wednesday, June 28.

Nichols reminds people that it’s important to report their damages. “Our county threshold as well as a state threshold for federal aid and different types of funding avenues that may be available because of the disaster,” said Nichols.

The City of Longview Sanitation and Recycling Manager, Kim Wallace, shared how they are working through the mess left behind. “Don’t panic, we are actually doing a city-wide sweep, we’re actually going down every street, one by one we will be cleaning up all of the debris from the trees that they put out,” said Wallace.

She mentioned that if people can get their limbs and branches to a shorter length, that would be best for pickup. “We don’t want anything over 10-foot long,” said Wallace.

Wallace suggests that those who have debris bundles place them at least six feet from any structures. “Don’t want to get close to mailboxes, we don’t want to pile on top of water meters,” said Wallace.

The City of Longview is also taking the recycle bins to the landfill this week, they know many people needed to use them to throw away spoiled food.